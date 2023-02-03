When you hear the word fondue, what comes to mind? Cheese? Chocolate? Ask the folks at Pieminister and their answer is altogether different: gravy, writes Declan O'Reilly.

In December the company uploaded a video to TikTok showing pork scratchings, onion rings and cocktail sausages plunging into a pot of thick gravy with the promise that, if the video got 50, 000 views, the dish would be added to the menu. Well the video got that, and then went viral. It now has over 2.3 million views, meaning gravy fondue is now on the menu and I found myself heading down to Pieminister on Division Street to see what all the fuss was about.

Customers are offered a selection of small plates and choose three, which along with the gravy costs a total of £15. The gravy is Pieminister’s Classic Gravy, which is plant based and gluten free, and the selection of dippers includes halloumi chips, honey and mustard cocktail sausages and parsnip and kale fritters.

The dish can be a main course or ordered as a sharer to start. I went vegetarian, ordering two pots of gravy and a plate of chips, fritters, patties, peas and tenderstem broccoli, halloumi chips and onion rings - which was a lot, and one pot is definitely enough for one person. From my first bite it was obvious that gravy fondue really works.

Jon Simon, Pieminister Founder and MD said: “We’ve been experimenting with all sorts of potentially dippable delicacies and we’ve found that some things that seem so wrong to dip in gravy, turn out to be so right.”

The company launched its ‘It’s All Gravy’ pie feast with bottomless gravy last summer, raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

“Thanks to the endless jugs we poured, the feast soon became a bestseller, raising over £10,000 for the charity in just a few months. So having seen how much love and emotion gravy could stir-up, a savoury fondue seemed like the obvious next step for us.”

