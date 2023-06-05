It was the last journey into space for a Sheffield sci-fi fan who died in a tragic house fire.

Devoted Star Wars fan Nick Walker was found dead in his flat in Stradbroke in April. Sister Jess Rhodes said there had been a fire in his kitchen and it is thought he died from smoke inhalation while he slept.

His devastated family wanted to give him a send-off he would be proud of – so they set about the task of raising £3,000 to send his ashes into space.

And after friends and loved ones helped hit the target after a crowdfunding appeal, the flight into space went ahead on Wednesday, releasing Nick’s ashes into space. His family feel it is what he would have wanted, and have thanked the people who contributed to the appeal, as well as The Star for helping publicise the fundraiser.

Picture shows Nick Walker (left), and his ashes being released into space (right)

They have released pictures showing the release of his ashes, with the curvature of the Earth in the background.

Nick’s sister, Jess, told The Star: “We managed to fundraise the full amount for Nick’s flight into space, and his flight took place on June 1. The company we used are Sheffield based Aura Flights.”

She added: “He is now resting in space for the next six months until his ashes slowly come back down to earth through water vapour. Rain and snow will always look different to us now.

“Thank you everyone for helping me and my family send Nick off in a way he would have wanted.”

Nick attended Brunswick School from 1993 until 2001, and then attended City School from 2001 until 2006. He was aged 32 when he died.

Nick was found on April 3 after a fire from a chip pan broke out in his flat. He died in his sleep and he had no fire alarms fitted.

Jess said after his death: “Nick was a huge fan of Star Wars, Star Trek and had an obsession with all things space. He had many Brian Cox books and would spend hours watching documentaries about space, aliens, planets etcetera.

“We think it’s only right that Nick’s ashes get sent to space so he can be free and view the planet from a different angle, exactly like he would have wanted.”