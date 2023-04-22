A man has died after a fire in his Sheffield home, devastated relatives have revealed. And now they hope to send his ashes to space.

Devoted Star Wars fan Nick Walker was found dead in his flat in Stradbroke two weeks ago. Sister Jess said there had been a fire in his kitchen and it is thought he died from smoke inhalation while he slept.

Jess said: “The fire stayed contained so his neighbours had no idea about it until I alerted police about him being missing.

“He attended Brunswick from 1993-2001. He then attended City School 2001-2006. He was 32 when he passed. I am trying to raise £3,000 to send his ashes into space after he is cremated. This is something I know he would of wanted and he can finally be free and see the world.

“If you knew him (or not) and would like to donate just click this link. £1 is £1 closer to space!”

She said Nick was found on April 3 after a fire from a chip pan broke out in his flat. She said he died in his sleep and he had no fire alarms fitted. She said it was not until she reported him missing that his family knew what had happened.

She said: “Nick was a huge fan of Star Wars, Star Trek and had an obsession with all things space. He had many Brian Cox books and would spend hours watching documentaries about space, aliens, planets etcetera.

“We think it’s only right that Nick’s ashes get sent to space so he can be free and view the planet from a different angle, exactly like he would of wanted.

“We plan to use https://www.ashesinspace.co.uk/ a Sheffield based company that will send Nicks ashes up in a balloon and film the whole process. After being dispersed up there for six months, he will of covered every part of the globe.

“The cost is £3,000 to send Nick into space so we would appreciate any amount of donations that will get him up there.

