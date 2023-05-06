Sheffielders take part in right royal celebration to mark coronation of King Charles III

Crowds of around 300 Sheffielders flocked to the Peace Gardens to take part in a right royal celebration marking the coronation of King Charles III.

While the crowds lining the streets of central London, hoping to catch a glimpse of the coronation procession were rained on, the hundreds of Sheffielders who chose to watch it in the heart of the Steel City basked in spring sunshine.

The coronation was broadcast live on a large screen at the Peace Gardens, which was decked out in red, white and blue to mark the occasion.

Union Jack hats and flags were given out to most of those in attendance, and a brass band provided musical accompaniment.

26-year-old Emily Thomson, Courtney Brewster, aged 26, and Alison Currie, aged 52, from the Crosspool area of Sheffield, were among those who turned out to the Peace Gardens to watch the coronation.When asked what kind of monarch King Charles III will be, Courtney said she thinks he will be a good one, like his mother, adding: "I think it will be interesting to see where he takes our generations."

Emma and John Cartledge, aged 35 and 39, of Fox Hill, were keen to get their seats to watch King Charles III, and arrived at the Peace Gardens at 9.15am - 45 minutes before the event began.Explaining her reason for celebrating the coronation, Emma said: "Well, we came to see the Queen at Westminster Abbey, we queued for nine hours - from 7 in the evening to 4 in the morning to see her, so it only seems right that we come here this morning to see her son being crowned.When asked what sort of king Charles will be, Emma replied: "I think he'll do a really good job, he'll do his mum really proud."

Maltby-born Angela Gramer now lives in California. She had been planning on bringing her two-year-old daughter, Nara, back to Britain to see her grandparents this year anyway, but decided to move the visit to this month to coincide with the coronation.She said: "I wasn't a big fan of the monarchy before, but after I moved away [to America] I realised the value of them.”

Following the conclusion of King Charles III’s coronation, Paddington the film will be shown. Street entertainers and live music are also in place to get the laughter flowing and everyone grooving in the city centre until 6pm. Food vendors have also pitched up at the Peace Gardens, to dish up food to those in attendance.

The two-day coronation celebration will continue from 3pm tomorrow, when Paddington 2 will be screened at the Peace Gardens, followed by the 2019 film The Kid Who Would Be King in the build up to the main event. Food vendors and street entertainers will once again fill the Peace Gardens.

The Coronation Concert will begin at 8pm, filling the city centre with music from icons such as Lionel Richie, Take That and Katy Perry as the gig is broadcast live from Windsor Castle on the BBC.

The scene in the Peace Gardens during the coronation of King Charles III

A large group from Mount St Mary's College, a morning school, turned out at Sheffield's Peace Gardens to watch the coronation on the big screen. A representative from the group said it was made up of pupils from countries around the world including Spain, China, Chile and Mexico.

The Peace Garden crowds were poised to watch King Charles III be crowned, in the first ceremony of its kind for almost 70 years

26-year-old Emily Thomson, Courtney Brewster, aged 26, and Alison Currie, aged 52, from the Crosspool area of Sheffield, all turned out to watch the coronation. Asked what kind of monarch King Charles III will be, Courtney said she thinks he will be a good one, like his mother, adding: "I think it will be interesting to see where he takes our generations."