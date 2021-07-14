Photos of hero’s welcome and party for Sheffield Euro 2020 star Harry Maguire

His family celebrated with him at a party with chefs cooking burgers, after he and the team took the country to the brink of footballing glory.

The defender’s fiancée, Fern Hawkins, shared pictures of the gathering on Instagram.

Maguire said on his own Instagram page: “Great to be back home with my friends and family. Thanks for your support as always.”

Harry Maguire with family and friends at his party. Picture: Instagram

Maguire and fellow Sheffield born defender Kyle Walker, who both played for Sheffield United, have both been named in the official UEFA team of the tournament after helping England go all the way to Sunday’s final, before more the team lost in a penalty shootout.

Maguire, who plays for Manchester United and Kyle, who plays for Manchester City, came through the ranks at the club they supported from a young age.

