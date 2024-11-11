Photos: 11 incredibly moving photos at Sheffield Barker’s Pool as people come together for Remembrance Sunday

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 11th Nov 2024, 18:56 BST

Sheffield City Centre’s Remembrance Sunday event saw hundreds of people gather to pay their respects.

On Sunday, November 10, the whole country came together to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Outside the Sheffield War Memorial, at Barker’s Pool, hundreds came together to take part in the commemorative anniversary.

Below are 11 moving photos from the event.

1. Remembrance Day at Barker's Pool

Errol Edwards

2. Remembrance Day at Barker's Pool

Errol Edwards

3. Remembrance Day at Barker's Pool

Errol Edwards

4. Remembrance Day at Barker's Pool

Errol Edwards

