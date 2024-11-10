Sheffield Remembrance Day service sees applause break out at Barkers Pool as people pay their respects
Standard bearers, veterans and military marched past the war memorial before standing in formation outside the City Hall.
Wreaths were laid in honour of those who have given their lives in conflict, with families, individuals, and service personnel watching on.
After the Last Post sounded, the two-minute silence was observed.
It was followed by the Kohima epitaph read by a veteran: “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.”
Lord Mayor, Coun Jayne Dunn, and the leader of the council, Tom Hunt, both laid wreaths at the cenotaph.
South Yorkshire Police’s chief constable, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue’s chief fire officer, and representatives from Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also all in attendance.
Other individuals gathered on the balcony outside Yates to observe the ceremony.
There had been some earlier concern about the timing of the Sheffield derby, between United and Wednesday, as people were expected to be drinking around Barker’s Pool.
However, all ran smoothly, and many attendees wore both poppies and football shirts.
