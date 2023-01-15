Two warring Sheffield neighbours who went viral in 2021 over a tree cut in half are still “at loggerheads”, according to locals.

The Mistry and Lee families of Brier Close in Waterthorpe hit headlines when it was revealed the Lee’s had hired a tree surgeon to cut a tree near their property border directly in half. It is reported the couple had complained the tree, which is on the Mistry family’s front garden, had branches hanging over their front driveway and was attracting pigeons and causing a problem with bird mess and coo-ing noises.

One local woman who wanted to remain anonymous told the MailOnline: “The tree used to be normal but then they had a disagreement. Which is why it was later cut down. I don't know what it was about, but they couldn't resolve it.” Her husband, who also did not want to be identified, added: “I think they were friendly before though.”

The tree became a local tourist attraction, with Sheffielders reportedly visiting the secluded cul-de-sac to see and photograph it. It currently remains cut in half, but it is not known whether tree surgeons have been called back to keep it that way, or whether the branches simply haven’t grown.

The tree following a visit from tree surgeons in 2021. Photo: SWNS

At the time when the tree was cut, Mr Mistry told The Star: “It has been there for 25 years and we'd trimmed into a ball shape with agreement with the neighbour and he has been fine about it.

""But recently there have been birds in the tree which you would expect at this time of the year. He started off by putting black bin liners in the tree to stop the birds sitting there."

Mr Mistry and his family watched on in horror as a team of tree surgeons hacked away at their beloved tree. He added: "We were absolutely distraught. We pleaded and pleaded with them not to do it, but their mind was made up. That tree was coming down.

"I believe he has the right to cut down anything that is overhanging onto his property. But you have to ask, why after 25 years would you do that?"

