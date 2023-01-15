Sheffield Houses: 'Exceptional' £1,250,000 Dore home with six bedrooms and 'top of the range' kitchen
An “exceptional and beautifully presented” six bedroom home in the heart of the Dore area has hit the Sheffield property market on the property site, Rightmove.
The “luxurious” house is being marketed by Eadon, Lockwood & Riddle (ELR) and is currently listed with a whopping £1.25million guide price. It boasts an “impressive” 3660 square feet of accommodation. Its six bedrooms are spread over the first and second floor, with five en-suites.
The ground floor begins with a large, open reception hall with a large open plan kitchen/diner/living area at the end. There is also a “formal lounge/cinema room”. The first floor has four of the six bedrooms, with three en-suites, and above them are the final two bedrooms, with an en-suite each.
Bedroom four is the bedroom without an en-suite, however, it is opposite the en-suite adjoining bedroom three, which has an additional door to enter from the landing. It appears to work as a jack-and-jill-type en-suite between those two bedrooms.