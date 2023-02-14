Iconic Sheffield city centre pub Fagan’s is to be taken over by a nine-strong group, which includes a member of the Arctic Monkeys, following the depature of a beloved husband and wife duo who ran the pub for 37 years.

Tom and Barbara Boulding announced their retirement in September 2022 and closed the pub’s doors as the landlords for the final time on January 29, 2023.

After Tom and Barbara bid Fagan’s farewell, the pub’s future appeared uncertain, but it has now been confirmed that a group of nine Sheffielders are to buy and run the pub.

The group consists of Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders; the Rockingham Group’s James O’Hara and James Hill (who also own Gatsby, Picture House and Public); Mark Herbert and Niall Shamma from Warp, Ian Stanyer of Can Studios, joiner Ben Pickup, painter and decorator David House and financial analyst Tom O’Hara.

The group have given an interview to Exposed magazine, and say they will be introducing very few changes and are retaining the same line-up of regular musicians as well as a popular quiz – but they do plan to introduce card payments.

Tom and Barbara had been in charge of Fagan’s since 1985 and took over from the previous, long-serving landlord, Joe Fagan, who they quickly renamed the pub after.

Despite their own tenure rivalling that of Joe Fagan’s, the couple have insisted they ‘don’t want it renamed as Boulding’s’.

Their 37 years at the helm saw Fagan’s become a beating heart of the city’s music scene as well as the local of legendary Sheffield musician, and former Pulp guitarist, Richard Hawley.

‘The Snog’ mural painted on the side of the building by Sheffield artist, Pete McKee, further helped to cement Fagan’s status as one of the city’s most iconic pubs.

As the pair geared up to leave Fagan’s, Barbara asked regulars and supporters to give ‘whoever it is’ taking the pub over a chance.