Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by car at Sheffield's Kelham Island
A woman has been hit by a car and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
South Yorkshire police received a call at 12:09 pm today with reports of a road traffic collision on Mowbray Street near Kelham Island.
It’s believed that a black Volkswagen Golf collided with the pedestrian on the road.
Read More
Steven Ryder, who was there at the incident said: “I didn’t want to look, I hated looking too much it was horrendous”.
“All I could think was that it’s someone’s family or relatives”.
The A61 has been closed to one operational lane and caused severe traffic.
Grant Walton, a Facebook user, said: “It’s absolute carnage! It’s all down into Hillsborough, I had to turn around in the middle of the road. It said it was over half an hour for a five minute journey”.
The driver remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 395 of March 22, 2022.