Man, 24, dies near South Yorkshire school after emergency services deployed to scene

Stonehill Rise near to Don Valley Academy, Doncaster, was cordoned off by police, ambulance and fire crews earlier today, with students diverted away from the scene.

Police have confirmed that a 24-year-old man has died following the incident.

It is understood that the man, who has not been named, took his own life outside a property in the street.

Stonehill Rise in Scawthorpe was sealed off this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that officers were at the scene alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, but despite best efforts, a 24 year-old man has died.”

The road was sealed off while officers deal with the incident.

Pupils were told to use the Jossey Lane entrance to the school rather than the Stonehill Rise entrance as officers kept children away from the scene.