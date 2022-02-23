PC Billy Sampson: Inquest opens into death of South Yorkshire police officer who was found dead ahead of trial

William Sampson, aged 27, was due to stand trial next month after being accused of assaulting a teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan.

The 16-year-old boy was allegedly struck with a police baton when Sheffield Wednesday fans were making their way from Oakwell Stadium after watching the Owls play Barnsley FC in February 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inquest into the death of PC Billy Sampson has opened in Sheffield

PC Sampson pleaded not guilty to unlawful and malicious wounding and was on restricted duties ahead of the planned trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The inquest at Sheffield Town Hall heard that a police officer found PC Sampson lying unresponsive on the floor of his home on February 11 and conducted CPR on him while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

David Urpeth, senior coroner for South Yorkshire West explained that as he was awaiting results from a post-mortem, the inquest would be adjourned until May 24.