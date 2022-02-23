PC Billy Sampson: Inquest opens into death of South Yorkshire police officer who was found dead ahead of trial
An inquest has opened into the death of a South Yorkshire police officer who was facing a court trial for allegedly assaulting a teenage boy.
William Sampson, aged 27, was due to stand trial next month after being accused of assaulting a teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan.
The 16-year-old boy was allegedly struck with a police baton when Sheffield Wednesday fans were making their way from Oakwell Stadium after watching the Owls play Barnsley FC in February 2020.
PC Sampson pleaded not guilty to unlawful and malicious wounding and was on restricted duties ahead of the planned trial at Leeds Crown Court.
The inquest at Sheffield Town Hall heard that a police officer found PC Sampson lying unresponsive on the floor of his home on February 11 and conducted CPR on him while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
David Urpeth, senior coroner for South Yorkshire West explained that as he was awaiting results from a post-mortem, the inquest would be adjourned until May 24.
Mr Urpeth added: “The death of William Sampson is a tragedy not only to him but all those he leaves behind. My condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.”