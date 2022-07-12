Due to delays with passports being processed, Ms Haigh says people are being told that if they want to expedite their passport, then they can pay an extra £66 per person – but with no guarantee that their passport will be returned in time.

Some of her desperate constituents have contacted the Shadow Transport Secretary for assistance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sheffield bride missed her honeymoon due to passport delays, city MP Louise Haigh has revealed

One constituent, Daniella, applied for her passport at the beginning of March because she was due to go on her honeymoon in June.

She waited more than 12 weeks for her passport, even calling the Passport Office on her wedding day - but it never arrived and she missed her honeymoon.

Urgent warning issued to every UK passport holder which could ban them from holidays

Ms Haigh MP said: “From processing passports to getting people through airports, this hapless Tory government are so mired in scandal and chaos they can’t even get the basics right.

“People are having to wait more than 10 weeks and now the government are fleecing people out of their hard-earned cash, just to get their passport fast-tracked – with no cast iron guarantee that they will still get it back in time.”

“This is more evidence that desperate holiday makers are paying the price for this shambolic government.”

Ms Haigh added: “My team and I are doing everything we can to help people and ensure that they do not miss out on holidays and even school trips.

“I helped a resident whose child was due to go to Spain on a school trip. She had waited 10 weeks for her passport to be told that her passport had been printed five days before her child was due to fly out.

“I chased the passport office the day before the trip to find out where the passport was, to be told that it hadn’t even been posted, despite it being printed and knowing the urgency of the case.