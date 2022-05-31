Hemin Mohamed Ali has lived in the UK for 22 years, and despite having an open asylum case with the Home Office, was arrested by deportation police at his home in Meersbrook on Monday, May 23.

From there he was taken to deportation centres in Manchester and one near London’s Heathrow Airport, where he currently resides, and was informed he was due to be deported to Erbil in Iraq on May 31, 2022.

A barrister acting on Hemin’s behalf went to court on Monday, May 30, and made an unsuccessful attempt to block his deportation through an emergency injunction by judicial review.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

13-year-old Brwa lives with Leigh and Hemin at their home in Meersbrook

Despite this, Hemin, who hails from Kirkuk, received a letter later that day at around 7pm informing him that his deportation had been cancelled, ‘pending consideration of his representation’.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said they ‘do not routinely comment on individual cases’.

They added: “We make no apology for removing dangerous foreign offenders to keep the public safe. Unfortunately, late legal claims – which are often unfounded or without merit – can result in people being removed from flights at the last minute.

“Our New Plan for Immigration will stop the abuse of the system and expedite the removal of those who have no right to be here.”

Hemin and Leigh have been in a relationship for the last 13 years

Hemin’s partner of almost 13 years, Leigh Brassington, said that while they are both relieved his deportation has been cancelled for now, they are anxious to find out what happens next.

Leigh, aged 37, said Hemin has now been told that the Home Office will make a decision on his asylum status by June 10, and he cannot apply for bail until then.

The couple live with, and care for, Hemin’s 13-year-old son, Brwa, after he was granted parental responsibility by social services.

Leigh said: Hemin is Brwa’s main carer as I often work late in to the evening. I have not been able to work since his detention. We really need him home as soon as possible so we can ensure the security and stability of our family's life.”

Hemin with his step-granddaughter, Geneva, who is six-months-old

40-year-old Hemin is also a step-dad to Leigh’s son, Shay, aged 19, and a step-grandfather to Shay’s six-month-old daughter, Geneva.

Commenting on the impact Hemin’s deportation would have on their family, Leigh said: “It would absolutely tear our family apart...we’re all absolutely devastated. The not knowing makes it so hard.”

Leigh said she does not know what fate awaits Hemin if he is deported to Iraq, adding: “He could face death or some sort of incarceration there.”

She urged people to write to their local MP to support Hemin’s asylum application.

Current Foreign Office guidance advises against all travel to Iraq, stating there is a ‘high threat of kidnapping throughout the country, including from both Daesh and other terrorist and militant groups, which can be motivated by criminality or terrorism’.

Hemin spent five years in prison, between 2010 and 2015, and Leigh said that following his release he has not ‘put a toe out of line’ and has adhered to every condition of his licence.

She added: “People make mistakes, and he’s done his time. His conviction’s spent, he should be allowed to move on like everyone else.”

The Home Office spokesperson added: “The Home Secretary is required by law (UK Borders Act 2007) to issue a deportation order to any non-British or Irish citizen who has been convicted of an offence in the UK and received a custodial sentence of at least 12 months, unless an exception applies.”

The Guardian reported yesterday that the Home Office is due to deport 30 Kurdish asylum seekers to Erbil, in the first deportation flight of its kind for a decade.

Supporters of Hemin have sprung into action following his arrest, and have sent letters to his MP, Louise Haigh, who represents the Sheffield Heeley constituency.

The letter states: “We believe that people such as Hemin, with precarious immigration status and with a criminal record, are being targeted for deportation, regardless of any subsequent evidence of law-abiding behaviour and good character after their conviction has been fully spent.

“There are also many Iraqi Kurds being detained with similar circumstances and threatened with deportation on 31 May with no time to gather their legal representation together or for solicitors to get anything done in time.”