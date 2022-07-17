Temperatures are forecast to hit 35C on Monday, and 37C on Tuesday, as the city faces a Met Office amber warning of extreme heat at the start of the week.

Parkwood Academy, in Shirecliffe, has spoken to parents, after one father criticized the school for not allowing pupils to attend in PE kit, and claimed his son had been among children sent home over uniform, which the school denies.

Parents are being advised about what to wear for school this week at Parkwood Academy, in a bid to avoid any confusion over uniforms during the heatwave. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for E-ACT, which runs the school said: “No students were sent home due to uniform issues on Monday.

"We outlined cooler options which fit within our uniform policy such as tailored shorts and skirts and short sleeves, as well as permission to leave blazers at home.

They added following the new government guidance sent to schools, the school was in touch with parents about arrangements that it is putting in place ahead of the forecast for this week, so that students remain safe and comfortable in the hot weather

A Department for Education spokesperson added: “There is clear Government guidance available online to help school staff look after children in the hot weather, including the use of ventilation, keeping children hydrated, and avoiding vigorous physical activity for pupils.

“Individual school leaders are responsible for managing their own local circumstances, but we are not advising schools to close.