Friends of Whirlow Brook Park (FoWP) were successful in securing funding of £8,450 from the National Lottery Community Fund under the Together for our Planet programme last month.

This funding will be used to launch the group’s climate change project on Saturday, March 12 at Whirlow Brook Hall, on Ecclesall Road South, starting at 1.30pm.

It marks a first for a local group in Sheffield receiving the funds to help take action to address the challenges of climate change following the COP26 global conference last year.

Shelagh Woolliscroft, chair of the Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, said: “We are delighted that Olivia Blake MP and shadow minister for climate change, will give a keynote address, followed by short inputs from environmentalist Professor Ian Rotherham, hydrologist Dr Kevin Spence and Leo Ingvorsen from Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust.

"John Mothersole, the England chair of the National Lottery Community Fund (and previously chief executive of Sheffield City Council) will also be attending.

“The speakers will outline some of the challenges we face and give an insight into what we aim to do both as the Friends and by involving the local community. Through local schools, community groups including church groups and mosques, the project hopes to engage with a wide and diverse an audience as possible."

The project will involve an eco audit and plans to make the park for climate resilient.

The funding will allow FoWP to complete an ‘eco-audit’ to find out how the park can be made more climate resilient.

Shelagh added: "There will be dedicated fieldwork days to support this and a celebratory event with on-line materials and legacy of community champions. The launch is an opportunity to find out more about the project and how you can participate in some exciting ‘citizen science’ events.

“You will have the opportunity to sign up for the eco surveys, (including amphibians, moths, bats, dragonflies, butterflies, fungi etc) and the monitoring/recording sessions (including weather, water-flow etc).”

Together for Our Planet is a new £2.5m fund to help people to respond to the climate crisis in the local communities across the UK. They are the largest funder of community activity in the UK, supporting people and communities to prosper and thrive.