Climate Change: The Star and E.ON to host Helping Sheffield Decarbonise debate next month

On March 30, The Star and E.ON will host a debate on the climate emergency and will take place at Chimney House, Kelham Island in Sheffield.

The debate follows on from the COP26 conference, which concluded in March, in which world leaders discussed the climate emergency and created new goals to achieve improvement in the environment.

The debate will be a round table lunch time debate, hosted by The Star and E.ON, to discuss the real impacts that the climate emergency is having on organisations, the challenges of introducing changes, the opportunities to make changes and the required actions needed to make steps towards net zero.

Leading the discussion will be Mike Wake, director of City Energy Solutions and Generation, Professor Solomon Brown from the University of Sheffield, who is the professor of process and energy systems at the University, and also a representative from the Sheffield City Council’s sustainability team.

Input will also be given from various business leaders and sector specialists in attendance. The Star will publish a full report of the event including a video summary of the debate.

Mike Wake, Director of City Energy Solutions and Generation, said on E.ON: “E.ON has transformed itself from being, not just a provider of gas and electricity, but one of Europe’s leading renewable energy companies.

Mike Wake, Director of City Energy Solutions and Generation

"We’re set on supporting millions of customers on their journey to a sustainable energy future across the UK, with many projects and solutions ranging from district heating networks through to electric vehicle charging, to help transform homes, businesses and cities. One that we’re very proud of is Blackburn Meadows biomass plant, which provides Sheffield businesses with decarbonised heat to reduce their CO₂ emissions and help them reach net zero.

"We’re looking for more local businesses to join us on this sustainable journey and connect to this district heating network.”

The event on March 30 is free to attend, however, due to the nature of the event, spaces are very limited. If interested in attending, please email [email protected] with information of the organisation you would be representing.