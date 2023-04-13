A new Sheffield fish and chip restaurant has served thousands of portions today as part of a 1p deal to celebrate its opening.

Papa’s Fish and Chips opened its second venue in Sheffield last week and following a ‘Papa’s tradition’ they have been serving thousands of meals for just 1p today. Co-owner, George Papadamou, said: “We were obviously expecting the event to be popular but it has completely exceeded our expectations.”

George claimed the sheer number of customers meant they had been needing extra deliveries throughout the day to cope with demand. His brother, Dino Papadamou, said: “When the doors swung open this morning, it was already up to nearly 250 people… it must have grown to nearly double or triple that during the day.”

This is the second Papa’s Fish and Chip venue in Sheffield, with the restaurant serving up 4,000 portions when they threw the same event at the restaurant in Crystal Peaks.