Papas Fish and Chips Sheffield: Queues reach 'nearly 250' outside new restaurant for 1p deal

A new Sheffield fish and chip restaurant has served thousands of portions today as part of a 1p deal to celebrate its opening.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 13th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST

Papa’s Fish and Chips opened its second venue in Sheffield last week and following a ‘Papa’s tradition’ they have been serving thousands of meals for just 1p today. Co-owner, George Papadamou, said: “We were obviously expecting the event to be popular but it has completely exceeded our expectations.”

George claimed the sheer number of customers meant they had been needing extra deliveries throughout the day to cope with demand. His brother, Dino Papadamou, said: “When the doors swung open this morning, it was already up to nearly 250 people… it must have grown to nearly double or triple that during the day.”

This is the second Papa’s Fish and Chip venue in Sheffield, with the restaurant serving up 4,000 portions when they threw the same event at the restaurant in Crystal Peaks.

Thousands have reportedly flocked to Papas Fish and Chips in Sheffield for 1p meals. Photo: Dean Atkins.Thousands have reportedly flocked to Papas Fish and Chips in Sheffield for 1p meals. Photo: Dean Atkins.
Thousands have reportedly flocked to Papas Fish and Chips in Sheffield for 1p meals. Photo: Dean Atkins.
