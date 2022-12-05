Jareem Akram, aged two, will be showered with gifts from his adoring mum, Kasey Akram, 33, who loves to lavish him with presents and has been saving up for Christmas since May.

The full-time mum says she wants only the best for her son - and no gift is too big. Presents this year include a Burberry tracksuit, a trip to the Canary Islands, a stay in a winter lodge and a ride-on train.

Kasey, from Sheffield, said: “Things are expensive but I start getting presents in May. I do it bit by bit. I have a saving system. I'm spending about £2,500 in total. I'm spending about £1,000 and his dad is doing the rest.

Jareem Akram, Britain's most pampered toddler, who bathes in honey and milk - and sucks on a solid gold £1k dummy, is set to receive 100 presents on Christmas Day (Photo: SWNS)

“His dad says, 'Why are you buying this stuff in May' and I say, 'You've got to think ahead because times are hard'. I'm hoping he's going to have 100 presents to open on the day - I like the floor filled.”

Kasey says she told her son's dad, who is not being named, not to buy her anything for her birthday - but to put the money her would have spent towards Christmas for their son instead.

Kasey, who is on benefits, said: “A lot of my family don't celebrate Christmas so it's just for Jareem really. He's got 33 stocking fillers and then I've got plenty of presents.

“He said he wanted a dolphin which I can't buy, so instead I'm taking him to the Canary Islands in the summer - we're going to a water park where you can see dolphins. It's about £1,300 and it's his main present and his first holiday - he'll be two-and-half when we go.

“I want to get him something to wear for Christmas Day or Eve - I like Burberry so I want to get him a Burberry two piece. He wants a ride-on train that you sit on and ride around - you stick the track together and then ride around on it.”

However, Kasey says she wants Jareem to know the value of money and how fortunate he is. So she's taking him out to donate gifts to those struggling in her area.

Kasey said: “We give out scarves, socks, soaps, we wrap the empty shoe boxes up and give them out to the homeless people outside the shops. He's also picked a present to give away to Cash for Kids - they give a present to local hostels and charities, to help people on low incomes get gifts.

“We do what we do every year where we make Christmas cupcakes and mince pies and make Christmas boxes and take them around. We take a sack and Jareem in his pram - he can't be thinking you don't give back.”

