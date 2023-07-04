News you can trust since 1887
Paddy Kenny Sheffield United: Ex-Blades star in row with Eni Aluko over Declan Rice transfer comments

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has waded into a row with Eni Aluko over comments she made on the radio.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 4th Jul 2023, 19:15 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 19:15 BST

Former Ireland international Kenny, who played 266 matches for the Blades between 2002 and 2010, has revealed he received a series of messages from former player Eni Aluko after criticising opinions she gave on Talk Sport on the Declan Rice transfer saga.

Aluko suggested Manchester City were never really interested in signing Rice despite offering £90m for him. She suggested Mikel Arteta had asked Pep Guardiola to put an offer in to boost Arsenal's chances of signing the England international.

Kenny said on Twitter: “Never heard owt like it in my life. How does she get airtime?? Biggest load of bull I’ve ever heard.”

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, (left picture by Dennis Lound), has waded into a row with Eni Aluko (right, picture by Adam Davy, PA ), over England star Declan Rice.

Kenny has now shared screenshots of the direct messages Aluko then sent him, and said he thought “Someone is rattled and comes across very big time.”

In the messages shared by Kenny, had stated: “Hi Paddy, can't say I've ever seen you as a pundit get airtime. There's probably a reason for that.

“Disagree respectfully but coming for former players who have been pundits at the highest level for 10 years makes you look jealous and bitter mate. Not a great look.”

She added: “Let me know when you're on talkSPORT, ITV, BT, Amazon – I'll tune in and see how you use your ‘airtime.”

She had told talkSPORT: “I think there's a lot of cat and mouse going on here. As a sporting director I used to do this a lot where I'd call up a big club and say ‘can you put a bid in?’ - and that would get my owner to put a higher bid in.

“I don't think Manchester City actually want to sign Declan Rice, I think what's going on here is Mikel Arteta has picked up the phone to Pep and said ‘listen, Arsenal are going to do the incremental bid approach. If you put a higher bid in that will push my owner’.”

City pulled out of the race to side Rice after having their £90m bid rejected, with the Premier League champions refusing to match Arsenal's improved offer of £105m.

