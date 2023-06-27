Supporters of a popular animal rescue charity have reacted with anger after it was landed with a £50 Clean Air Zone fine after travelling to Sheffield for a fundraising event.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary travelled to Sheffield city centre last weekend to try to raise vital funds for its work.

Volunteers used a horse box to transport a little pony, Chester, to The Moor for members of the public to come along and pet and find out more about the work of the charity, which runs an animal sanctuary in Dinnington, Rotherham.

But after the visit, the sanctuary was landed with a £50 Clean Air Zone fine.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary was landed with a £50 Clean Air Zone charge for making a fundraising trip to Sheffield

The charity posted about the fine on its Facebook page and explained how every penny raised by the charity is vital.

It said: “Huge thank you to everyone that came to see us on The Moor in Sheffield. After we paid the £50 clean air charge to the council for taking the horse box into the town centre we managed to make £261 in generous donations.

“Chester really enjoyed all the attention and his hay net. Every penny you drop into our collection boxes goes directly to the costs of running the sanctuary. We really appreciate all the support and hope to see as many of you as possible at our summer fair next Saturday (July 1st)at our site in Ravenfield ( Moor Lane North).”

In response, Sue Gott posted: “I’ve just donated £50 to cover the cost of the charge so you can use all the funds you collected. It’s outrageous that they’d charge a charity especially when times are so hard.

“I couldn’t bear the thought that you’d had to take £50 out of the collection. I’m happy to help. You do an amazing job in difficult circumstances.”

Alan Darwin added: “Sheffield Council hang your heads in shame!!”

Some questioned the sense of the Clean Air Zone, which was launched earlier this year in a bid to reduce pollution.

Susan Wass Yeates wrote: “Let me get this right, so SCC you are still allowing in the vehicles that you say cause the pollution, so you're not that concerned about the environment, its just another money making racket and it's disgraceful.”

Diane Shutt added: “I can't see how the clean air charge does any good apart from making the council lots of money. If you pay your money to drive into the city centre, it doesn't magically make your car cleaner, you're still polluting the air so it's not making any difference. What a con.”

Suzanne Marshall posted: “Sheffield City Council You need to refund Thornberry all the charges they have paid…they are a charity!!!”

Emma Packham added: “Disgraceful Sheffield City Council! I will be emailing to ask for your charge to be refunded...it is disgusting that a charity should have to pay this fee.”

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary cares for dogs, cats, horses, rabbits and other animals in need of a home.