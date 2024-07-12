Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents local to a hotel used as homeless accommodation in Rotherham have voiced concerns for both hotel residents and the surrounding community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council held a public meeting last week (July 2), where it was heard Moorgate residents are continually witnessing “highly visible, public drug use and crime” near Carlton Park Hotel.

They reported “grooming behaviour” towards school children, having seen a group of young girls engaging with hotel residents in the foyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and guardians are said to be“extremely worried” about safeguarding children, particularly those who attend Thomas Rotherham College and Oakwood High School.

Google

In a letter to Sharon Kemp, Chief Executive of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, Rotherham MP Sarah Champion describes her constituents as “extremely worried” and “frustrated”.

She wrote: “While those present [at the meeting] were told by several members of the panel that many of the anti-social incidents and crimes reported were not committed by residents of the hotel, the community is rightly concerned that the hotel has become a hub for drug use and associated crime.

“Whether individuals staying at the hotel are caught committing these offences or not does not alter the fact that prior to their presence in the hotel, these issues did not exist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents also expressed concern about the welfare of people using the emergency housing, as did Ms Champion.

Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham.

She said: "It also concerns me greatly that vulnerable adults, people fleeing domestic violence and people with children could be placed in the same accommodation as people with criminal convictions and/or addictions”.

She asked for reassurance about this from Ms Kemp, requested to see the risk assessment which considered the hotel’s impact on the surrounding community, and requested improved communication from RMBC to the residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on social media, Ms Champion said: “It appears suitability assessments were carried out for individual placements, but there was no risk assessment done for the wider community.

“I still don’t understand why a community consultation wasn’t carried out and that is both disappointing and worrying for future schemes.”

Previously, only 75 households received letters about the issue, which Ms Champion described as “nowhere near enough”.

James Clark, Assistant Director of Housing at RMBC, said the number of placements at the hotel have been reduced from 40 to an average of 14 for the last few weeks.

He and Councillor Allen, responsible for Housing, apologised and admitted that the council has lessons to learn and will make changes going forward.