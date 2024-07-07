Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Prince of Wales will feature in a new documentary series about his homelessness initiative - which is in operation in Sheffield and seven other locations across the country.

The future king has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past with his ambitious initiative called Homewards.

The two-part series, which has the working title Prince William : We Can End Homelessness, will go behind the scenes of the first year of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince William pictured here in June 2023 at the Reach Up Youth Project in Burngreave | 3rd party

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will follow William as he launches Homewards across the country, and will feature the journeys of those currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience of the issue.

The documentary will also feature well-known advocates of the programme, alongside those leading individual projects across the UK.

Homewards is a five-year project launched by William in 2023 to bring together a range of individuals and organisations to develop bespoke homelessness solutions in Sheffield, along with Newport, South Wales, three neighbouring Dorset towns, Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch, the south London Borough of Lambeth, Belfast and Aberdeen.

William has visited his Sheffield initiative on a couple of occasions, most recently in March 2024, when he visited Parson Cross and the Millennium Gallery; and also in June 2023, when he met with people at the Reach Up Youth Project in Burngreave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Clinton-Davis , controller of factual at ITV, said: "With access to the inner workings of this ambitious project and the work of Prince William and his team, we hope to share with viewers a privileged insight into how they are setting out to tackle an issue which concerns us all and affects so many of our fellow citizens across the UK."

Director Leo Burley added: "Over the past year we have spent time following Prince William and The Royal Foundation through the first year of the Homewards programme.

"We've heard some incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From street homelessness in Newport, to families living in temporary accommodation in Sheffield, and youth homelessness in Aberdeen , the documentary paints a picture of homelessness across the UK today, working with many people who never expected to experience life without a place to call home.

"Everyone we've filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the UK's homelessness crisis."

Read More Royal visit Sheffield: Prince William praises work of Reach Up Youth in surprise visit to city

Royal Foundation chief executive Amanda Berry said: "We know that television has the power to change hearts and minds.

"Homelessness can seem like it is hard to prevent but by sharing the realities of people's experiences and those who are coming together to support them, we can inspire action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This two-part documentary will help raise vital awareness and demonstrate that, by working together, it is possible to end homelessness."

Read More Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh has made history after being appointed Transport Secretary

William has long been passionate about the issue of homelessness and is royal patron of charity The Passage, after visiting one of their shelters with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales , when he was 11.

In 2009 he spent a night sleeping rough to understand the plight of the homeless at Christmas and has joined a Big Issue seller at his pitch for the last two years in a row.