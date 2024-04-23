Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young Sheffield Wednesday fan who was once given just a five per cent chance of survival after a horror ski crash is heading home.

After weeks of uncertainty, Olivia Corbiere is now walking again, talking again, and joking with her family, friends and staff at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Olivia Corbiere, right, with her younger sister Phoebe

The 23-year-old kitchen designer, from Aston, was left fighting for her life after falling down a ravine while on a skiing holiday in Bulgaria with her younger sister Phoebe, 20, and a group of five other friends on Sunday, March 17.

She was placed in an induced coma after fracturing her skull, suffering a bleed on her brain and breaking her pelvis and 3 vertebrae. After coming out of that she fell back into another coma from which medics feared she might not recover.

‘The transformation’s been immense’

But five weeks later, Olivia’s mum, Linzi, told The Star how her ‘real fighter’ continues to defy the odds, having made remarkable progress in such a short space of time.

“Our million dollar baby was only given a five per cent chance of survival but five weeks down the line and three weeks since we got her back to England the transformation’s been immense,” said Linzi.

Olivia Corbiere, from Aston, has made amazing progress in her recovery from a near-fatal skiing accident in Bulgaria on Sunday, March 17

“She’s walking, talking, phoning us and FaceTiming us. She hasn’t lost her sense of humour, either, despite what she’s been through. She’s always telling jokes and keeping her spirits up.”

Linzi told how Olivia is now out of intensive care and no longer on the antibiotics she was being given to prevent the risk of infection after a bubble developed underneath the plate in her head.

The keen footballer, who also did Boxercise and was a regular at the gym before the accident, has started physio to help her regain her balance and strength.

She still has difficulty opening her right eye, and her short term memory is not perfect but Linzi said it is improving all the time and she’s expected to make a full recovery.

‘Desperate to come home’

“We know there’s a long way to go but we never thought she’d come this far in just five weeks. She’s a real fighter,” said Linzi.

“Everyone at the Hallamshire’s been amazing and the nurses there absolutely adore her but she’s desperate to come home.”

Olivia Corbiere’s mum said her daughter had been touched by all the messages of support since the horrific skiing accident which left her in a coma

Olivia’s family had hoped she would soon be able to transfer to the Magnolia Lodge rehabilitation centre in Doncaster to continue her recovery before returning to the family home.

But on Monday, April 22, Linzi revealed the fantastic news that Olivia would be coming home instead.

“The lady from the rehabilitation centre has said it would be in Liv’s best interest to come home,” she said.

“This will be with 24/7 supervision and intense physio. She is still recovering but there’s no place like home to do that!!!

“All our prayers have been answered, so get out your party poppers, balloons, Buck’s Fizz and let’s line the streets for our girl. We love you Liv.”

Linzi said Olivia, who is a big Owls fan and has been following their relegation battle from her hospital bed, was delighted to know a message of support had been beamed onto the big screen at Hillsborough, with her story also making the Sheffield United matchday programme.

“Only our Liv could unite the two sides of Sheffield,” joked Linzi.

Olivia Corbiere with her brother Morgan before the skiing crash which left her fighting for her life

Olivia attended Aston Academy before working at Aston Hall Hotel, Ikea, Wren Kitchens and now Sheffield Solid Surfaces, where Linzi said Olivia’s bosses had assured her that her job would be waiting for her whenever she is ready to return.

Olivia doesn’t remember anything about the crash, which happened just days after she celebrated her 23rd birthday.

‘Friends and sister saved her life’

But she is forever indebted to her younger sister Phoebe and their five friends who were with her at the time and whose actions that day saved her life.

“They’ve been amazing. It’s like I’ve gained five other daughters,” said Linzi.

One of the group, Lottie, who is only 20 and risked her life climbing down the ravine, recently ran the Sheffield Half Marathon to raise money for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals as a thank you to the amazing NHS staff who have been caring for Olivia.

Olivia’s also been touched by the support from her friends, family and even complete strangers who have between them donated more than £27,000 to support her through her recovery - a total boosted by £2,500 when a pair of Kyle Walker’s boots donated by the England star’s mum were raffled off for the cause.

