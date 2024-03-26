Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young ski crash victim's 'rollercoaster' recovery has taken a welcome turn for the better, with her family describing how she is now 'smashing it'.

But in an update this morning, Olivia's mum Linzi Corbiere spoke of her relief after a dramatic turnaround.

She told how the 23-year-old is now awake, breathing by herself and communicating by nodding to the nurses.

'Absolutely smashing it'

"It's like a rollercoaster but she is fighting all the way," said Linzi.

"We are absolutely buzzing this morning," she added. "We have seen Liv's doctor, although briefly as he had to go into surgery, but from the look on his face we knew it was good news.

"Liv is absolutely smashing it. She is awake, still breathing by herself, communicating by nodding to the nurses. They have her sodium levels under control.

"We are just waiting now on a date to get our million dollar baby back to the UK. Continue to pray for our girl."

Olivia was on a skiing holiday with her sister and a group of friends in Bulgaria when she plummeted down a ravine and crashed a week ago.

She was initially put in an induced coma after fracturing her skull and three vertebrae, suffering a bleed on the brain and breaking a number of other bones.

She had been making a good recovery until a sudden downturn on Sunday, so the latest news will come as a huge relief to everyone who has been following her story and praying for her.