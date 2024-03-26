Olivia Corbiere: Family 'buzzing' after latest update on ski crash victim's 'rollercoaster' recovery
and live on Freeview channel 276
A young ski crash victim's 'rollercoaster' recovery has taken a welcome turn for the better, with her family describing how she is now 'smashing it'.
Just 24 hours ago, Olivia Corbiere, from the village of Aston, on the borders of Sheffield and Rotherham, was in a 'critical' condition, having slipped back into a coma.
But in an update this morning, Olivia's mum Linzi Corbiere spoke of her relief after a dramatic turnaround.
She told how the 23-year-old is now awake, breathing by herself and communicating by nodding to the nurses.
'Absolutely smashing it'
"It's like a rollercoaster but she is fighting all the way," said Linzi.
"We are absolutely buzzing this morning," she added. "We have seen Liv's doctor, although briefly as he had to go into surgery, but from the look on his face we knew it was good news.
"Liv is absolutely smashing it. She is awake, still breathing by herself, communicating by nodding to the nurses. They have her sodium levels under control.
"We are just waiting now on a date to get our million dollar baby back to the UK. Continue to pray for our girl."
Olivia was on a skiing holiday with her sister and a group of friends in Bulgaria when she plummeted down a ravine and crashed a week ago.
She was initially put in an induced coma after fracturing her skull and three vertebrae, suffering a bleed on the brain and breaking a number of other bones.
She had been making a good recovery until a sudden downturn on Sunday, so the latest news will come as a huge relief to everyone who has been following her story and praying for her.
A fundraising appeal set up to support Olivia and her family has now raised more than £25,000. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tragic-skiing-accident-please-help-family.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.