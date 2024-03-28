Olivia Corbiere: Family hope to fly ski crash victim home this weekend as remarkable recovery continues
The family of a young ski crash victim hope to fly her home to the UK this weekend as her remarkable recovery continues.
Just a few days ago, Olivia Corbiere was back in a coma, with her condition described as 'critical', after taking a sudden turn for the worse.
But this morning, her mum Linzi told how the 23-year-old from Aston, near Sheffield and Rotherham, is now out of intensive care and talking.
Olivia's family now hope to be able to fly her home this weekend, if they can get the insurance sorted.
Linzi described how Olivia is 'fighting all the way' but asked people to 'continue to pray for our beautiful girl'.
Boyfriend has flown out to be with Olivia
Olivia was on a skiing holiday with her sister and a group of friends in Bulgaria when she plummeted down a ravine and crashed on Sunday, March 17.
She fractured her skull and three vertebrae, broke a number of other bones and suffered a bleed on the brain.
Olivia's boyfriend Ben Smith has flown out to Bulgaria to be near her. One of the first things she was able to say after coming out of the coma this week was to tell Ben 'I love you'.
Olivia's family have also praised the 'amazing man' they say has saved their daughter's life, Dr Nurfet Alioski.
A fundraising appeal set up to support Olivia and her family has raised more than £25,000. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tragic-skiing-accident-please-help-family.
