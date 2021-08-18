Oldest football club Sheffield FC is buzzing and it’s the ‘ideal choice’ for the first live game in its 164-year history

No one has waited longer to have their FA Cup match on live television, but Sheffeld, who first played in the competition in 1873 reckon the people at the BBC would probably love to come back again without having to wait another 149 years.

Officials are hoping that the city’s football fans will come out and support them, regardless of allegiance.

Their FA Cup qualifying game against Sherwood Colliery will be on live on Saturday August 21 at 12.30pm.

Sheffield FC staff Graham Abercrombie, Richard Sheldon and Olivia Harness celebrate their first ever TV appearance on the BBC for the upcoming FA Cup game against Sherwood Colliery

Club chairman Richard Tims said: “We’ve done quite a bit with the television over the years, but as far as live games go, I think this will be the first time.

"We really want to put Sheffield on the map, We’re giving them all the background that they’ll need for the commentators, and the stand with The Home of Football written on it will be there for all to see.

“We’ve had a recce meeting with the production people, and told them all about the history and the plans for a new ground.

"The commentators have to have lots of interesting facts to keep things flowing – we think for that we’re the ideal choice.

"Because it's an early kick off, Blades fans could still come that day, and I think the Owls are away, so perhaps their fans may want to come?”

"In terms of a fee, it’s not like the money the big boys get in the later rounds of the cup. It’s just a small fee, and small prize money.

"It’s certainly not going to pay for the new stadium.”

"But it’s not about the money, but it is about the profile of the club, the oldest in the world, and you can’t get better than having your FA Cup match shown live by the BBC. We’re really excited about it.”

Sheffield’s website reveals the club first played in the FA Cup in 1873, which was the second year the competition was run.

Sheffield had already been playing for 15 years by then, as the world’s oldest club. They reached the quarter finals three times over the next five years.

The FA Cup celebrates its 150th anniversary this season."I suspect the BBC would probably like us to be in the next round too,” said Mr Tims.