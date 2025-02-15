Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s Sheffield’s oldest pub and reputedly one of the city’s most haunted buildings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now brave punters are being invited to join a ghost hunt at the historic Old Queens Head, on Pond Hill, to see if they can uncover any spooky goings-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Queens Head is Sheffield’s oldest domestic building, with the impressive timber framed premises, in the shadow of modern glass-fronted office blocks near Sheffield station, dating back to 1475.

The Old Queens Head, Sheffield's oldest pub and reputedly one of its most haunted, is hosting a ghost hunt. Pictured in this ghostly image are former landlords Philip Taylor and Margaret Stevenson beside the fireplace where drinkers have reportedly spotted the ghost of a Civil War soldier. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

It’s said to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including a Civil War soldier who stands in front of the fireplace and has been spotted numerous times by drinkers.

There’s also supposedly a secret tunnel leading from the pub up to Manor Lodge, where Mary Queen of Scots was held captive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More 11 of the best historic Sheffield pubs with amazing interiors where it feels like you're stepping back in time

The pub is hosting a ghost hunt on March 16, with visitors invited to explore the watering hole’s ‘eerie corners’ while enjoying some homemade food.

Tickets are priced £25, including a homemade pie and peas, or £30 for a full roast dinnner before the hunt begins at 6pm.

The Old Queens Head pub, on Pond Hill, in Sheffield city centre, dates back to 1475 and has a fascinating history. | National World

The Old Queens Head was a hunting lodge for the Earl of Shrewsbury, known by the locals as the ‘The hawle at the Poandes’, before it first became an inn in the 1600s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes its name from Mary Queen of Scots, who was held captive in Sheffield for 14 years, at both Sheffield Castle and Manor Lodge, before her execution.

As well as the ghost of a Civil War soldier, the pub’s also said to be haunted by a medieval child called Pierre, who has been known to pull on women’s hair - particularly those with blonde locks - to get their attention.

To book tickets for the ghost hunt at the Old Queens Head, you can pop in, message the pub via Facebook or call 0114 453 6871.