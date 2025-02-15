Old Queens Head: Sheffield's oldest pub and one of city's 'most haunted' invites people to join ghost hunt
Now brave punters are being invited to join a ghost hunt at the historic Old Queens Head, on Pond Hill, to see if they can uncover any spooky goings-on.
The Old Queens Head is Sheffield’s oldest domestic building, with the impressive timber framed premises, in the shadow of modern glass-fronted office blocks near Sheffield station, dating back to 1475.
It’s said to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including a Civil War soldier who stands in front of the fireplace and has been spotted numerous times by drinkers.
There’s also supposedly a secret tunnel leading from the pub up to Manor Lodge, where Mary Queen of Scots was held captive.
The pub is hosting a ghost hunt on March 16, with visitors invited to explore the watering hole’s ‘eerie corners’ while enjoying some homemade food.
Tickets are priced £25, including a homemade pie and peas, or £30 for a full roast dinnner before the hunt begins at 6pm.
The Old Queens Head was a hunting lodge for the Earl of Shrewsbury, known by the locals as the ‘The hawle at the Poandes’, before it first became an inn in the 1600s.
It takes its name from Mary Queen of Scots, who was held captive in Sheffield for 14 years, at both Sheffield Castle and Manor Lodge, before her execution.
As well as the ghost of a Civil War soldier, the pub’s also said to be haunted by a medieval child called Pierre, who has been known to pull on women’s hair - particularly those with blonde locks - to get their attention.
To book tickets for the ghost hunt at the Old Queens Head, you can pop in, message the pub via Facebook or call 0114 453 6871.
