Objections pour in over Sheffield pub knocked down without planning permission

The Royal Oak, Mosborough, was reduced to rubble in May only for it to emerge that the owner, Bar 24 Ltd, failed to get the go-ahead to knock it down.

The demolition came after toxic waste was reportedly dumped in the car park that caused fumes to leak from the basement. A structural survey concluded that the ‘life expectancy of the building has expired’.

Nevertheless, the firm was ordered by Sheffield City Council to apply retrospectively for permission to knock the pub down, with no guarantee it would be granted.

The Royal Oak pub in Mosborough, Sheffield, is demolished (pic: Candy Wilson)

Now, neighbours of the 19th-century pub have expressed their distaste for the demolition and the proposed parade of shops slated to replace it.

After being invited to comment on September 8, residents have lodged 35 letters of objection against the demolition, the shops and the developer’s actions.

"I object to the application,” wrote one neighbour. “The previous building was demolished without permission. Developers should not be allowed to profit from this. They should be required to replace the original building and then redevelop it. Otherwise it sets a precedent for others to do the same.”

Many residents have previously pointed to the case of the Carlton Tavern in London, where a developer was ordered to rebuild the pub brick-by-brick after demolishing it without a permit.

Another resident wrote: “The Royal Oak was an icon of Mosborough and should never be demolished. People who think they are above the rules should be made to pay to rebuild the pub brick by brick only then this ‘do as you want’ attitude will change.”

The pub has been shut since October 2020.

The developer aims to replace the pub with a parade of five shop units, reportedly including a Co-Op Convenience Store.

Other objections raised by residents included concerns about traffic, perceived poor parking provision for the shops, and assertions there is already both an Aldi and a Morrisons within a five minute drive of the site.

One resident wrote: “Unsure that this is necessary considering all of the family run shops and takeaways around the area, which would potentially suffer should these plans go ahead. Also don't feel that this is in keeping with the local area and would create more traffic on an already very busy road.”

A single letter of support reads: “Amazing for the community. Increases property prices. Easy for locals etc.”

Three ‘neutral’ letters were also received.

43 neighbouring properties were invited to comment on the proposed shops and the retrospective permit. The deadline to comment is October 1.

Speaking in May, a spokesperson for Bar 24 Ltd claimed a F10 form had been sent to both Sheffield Council and the Health and Safety Executive in January, notifying them of the intended demolition, while a pre-application form was submitted to the council with initial proposals for redevelopment, a response to which was ‘well overdue’.