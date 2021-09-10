This is what could replace historic Sheffield pub which was demolished without permission

The Royal Oak on High Street, Mosborough, was razed to the ground in May this year, with the owner Bar 24 Ltd failing to apply for planning permission beforehand.

The pub had been closed since October last year, when toxic waste is believed to have been illegally dumped in the car park, causing chemicals to seep into the ground and contaminate a house and its grounds next-door.

Bar 24 Ltd claimed the building was so badly damaged it had to be demolished but the firm was ordered by Sheffield Council to submit a retrospective planning application, which it has now done.

A shopping parade is planned on the site of the old Royal Oak pub in Mosborough, Sheffield, which was demolished in May without planning permission

It wants to build a small shopping parade, consisting of a convenience store and four smaller retail units.

The planning application states: “The loss of the public house is not considered detrimental to the local community in view of the continuing existence of other public houses in the vicinity.

"It is submitted that rather than be detrimental to the local community the additional retail outlets will enhance the existing retail offer in the vicinity.”

The Royal Oak pub in Mosborough, Sheffield, before it was demolished (pic: Google)

Sheffield and District CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) said the building dated from 1843 and had become a beerhouse in 1870.

Dave Pickersgill, the group’s pub heritage officer, believes there was no need to knock down the building, claiming that when environmental experts assessed the situation last October they found nothing to justify demolition.

He has urged people to object to the planning application, saying they should focus on the importance of retaining a pub on the site.

He claims the case of The Carlton Tavern in London sets a precedent.

"This Carlton closed in April 2015: then two days before Historic England was due to recommend the pub be granted Grade II listed status, the owners demolished the building, without planning permission,” he said.

"They expected a £5,000 fine. However, Westminster Council had a different opinion. They ordered the owners, CTLX, to rebuild the Carlton brick by brick. Earlier this year, having been totally rebuilt, it re-opened.”

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, has also urged people to have their say.

He said: “We should never have been in this position. An application should have gone in before the pub was demolished, and it’s disgraceful how the applicants have behaved.

"The application has to be treated as if the building is still there. There must be no advantage to the developer because they broke the rules and demolished the pub before they got permission.

"I want to hear very much from local people what they want.

"People liked the building, which was part of the history of the village, and if a pub was no longer viable perhaps the developer could have looked at developing the site for housing and retaining the building as part of that.”

There have already been eight objections logged on the council’s planning portal since the application went live.