The family of a man who died after suffering third-degree burns to more than 70 per cent of his body paid tribute to him, remembering him as having the “kindest of hearts”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nygell Lyndon Jones, aged 52, of Manor Oaks Gardens, Sheffield, died at the Northern General Hospital after a fire which started in his bedroom on April 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nygell Lyndon Jones died after a house fire | Submit

His mother Barbara King said: “Nygell was a fantastic man with a good sense of humour. He had a good heart and was kind even when he was unwell.”

His son Billy said: “My dad was an animal lover, avid sports fan and the life and soul of any party, always stealing the show with his singing and dancing.

“No words can describe our pain at the tragic loss of Nygell but we treasure the memories we hold and keen him in our hearts forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nygell Lyndon Jones died after a house fire | Submit

An inquest heard that Nygell was found badly burned and laid in an empty bathtub by ambulance crew members.

He had suffered a heart attack and had been unconscious for at least 23 minutes but was resuscitated by paramedics.

He had inhaled a significant amount of smoke and was taken to hospital, where he deteriorated and later passed away surrounded by his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A toxicology report found he had more than twice the legal drink drive limit of alcohol in his system.

When police notified Nygell’s mother of the fire, she informed officers her son had struggled with his mental health for a long time and he had sent her a WhatsApp message saying he had wanted to kill himself.

On the evening of Nygell’s death, neighbours said they had heard him singing at the top of his voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had poor mobility and a history of seizures because of epilepsy. He also struggled with his mental health and alcohol which he had previously engaged with services to manage.

In the months prior to Nygell’s death he had reported being sober and was engaging with drug and alcohol services.

However after a dispute with a neighbour on April 15, Nygell relapsed and began drinking again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Swan, a mental health nurse for Sheffield Health and Social Care Trust, said Nygell attended A&E on April 21 by ambulance after having suicidal thoughts.

He was told he would have to wait for an assessment as there were only two clinicians in the department at that time. He was said to have left in frustration before an assessment was carried out.

Ms Swan said: “Nygell had the capacity to make the decision to leave. There was nothing that could have been done differently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Gillett, a fire investigator for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, examined Nygell’s home the morning after the fire.

Ms Gillett found remnants of burned boxer shorts in the bath.

The top two thirds of the bedding on the bed, where the fire began, were damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cause of the fire was not determined but there were a number of electrical items on the bed including a laptop and extension lead, as well as an ash tray with cigarette buts and lighters.

Ms Gillett said: “There was a strong smell of spirits on the bed. I believe the fire developed for a period of time. In my opinion it would need to be a naked flame in contact with the bedding and the lighter would need to be held for a period of time.

“The white spirit would make the bedding easier to ignite. On the balance of probabilities, the fire would have been caused by a naked flame from the lighter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coroner Natalie James gave a narrative conclusion for his death, recording Nygell died from serious third degree burns and asphyxia following a fire at his home. She ruled it could not be determined if he had intended to start the fire or if hehad intended to end his life.

She said: “I am pleased to see the support of his family. He was clearly very loved.”