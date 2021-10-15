'Nothing will fill the void': Tributes to 'doting' Sheffield dad, 38, after his sudden death

Andy Ward, of Handsworth, was at home in the early hours of October 4 when he tragically suffered a heart attack and died.

Just over a year beforehand, the father of two and his wife Donna celebrated the ‘miracle’ birth of their baby boy Leo, who was born after six years of trying.

Michala Marling, Andy’s former housemate and one of his best friends, said: “Andy and I knew each other for ten years and he was the most amazing, caring person I have met.

Andy with Donna and Michala on holiday in Southwold

"He was a doting father to Leo and his 18-year-old son Mason. He was a real family man. He was always with family and friends, ringing his mum up and visiting people.

"He was a gentleman and would do anything to help you out. Nothing was too much, however he felt or whatever he was going through.

"And he was such a good laugh. Nothing will fill the void that is left without him. Donna and his mum are devastated.”

Andy with his sons Mason,now 18, and Leo, now one.

Michala also told a story about Andy, who used to work as a bus driver for First before moving to work at builders’ merchant Travis Perkins.

"One day he pulled up at a bus stop and picked up an old man who was very distressed because he had left his shopping at the previous stop,” she said.

"Without a second thought he locked up his bus and ran back to the last stop to pick up the man’s shopping for him and bring it back. That was just the sort of thing he did.”



dy and Donna on their wedding day.

Michala, a midwife, is raising money to support Andy’s grief-stricken family, as Donna has been unable to work in recent months due to her diagnosis with postnatal depression.

Since the GoFundMe page was set up, more than £5,500 has been raised.

Michala said: "It’s so tragic that a small lovely family has had to go through so much.

“Donna told me Andy would be blown away by the support. Andy was somebody who never appreciated how much people loved him as he always focused on how lucky he felt to have other people."

Andy with his mum Lorraine.

She added: "We all love him so much. We will all make sure that little Leo will grow up knowing what an absolutely legend his Dad was and his big brother Mason and uncle Matt (Andy’s brother) are going to be amazing role models for Leo. It’s just heartbreaking he has been stolen from us.”