Former buffer girl Margaret Lee spent the morning of her centenary on Tuesday (October 12) partying with her family at Norwood Grange Care Home.

After having such a good time on her feet listening to tunes like Viva Espanol and Twist, one of Margaret’s friends asked if she had had enjoyed the message from Her Majesty.

In reply, Margaret shrugged and said: “I was too busy having a good time.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former buffer girl Margaret Lee says she was "too busy having a good time" to notice she had had her 100th birthday card from the Queen.

Born and bred in Sheffield, Margaret was raised in Pitsmoor, where she was one of seven children.

Despite passing her 11-plus, she had to leave school at 14 to take work as a buffer girl in the cutlery industry to help her family.

But she was supported all the way by the love of her life, Reg, who was her brother’s best friend and grew up next door to her. They knew each other all their lives.

Margaret spent the morning of her hundredth birthday dancing with an entertainer at Norwood Grange Care Home.

Together they had two daughters, Irene and Susan, whom they raised in Sheffield.

Margaret worked until her late 60s and retired after several years as an orderly at Northern General Hospital.

She moved into Norwood Grange Care Home with Reg, where they lived happily for many years. He passed away seven years ago at the age of 93.

Today, her daughter Irene says Margaret is happy and well at Norwood, where she is ‘loved’ by the staff.