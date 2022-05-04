Norton Lane, Norton: Adventurous deer spotted trotting down the street in Sheffield suburb

This was the scene in a Sheffield suburb this morning, when police officers unexpectedly spotted a pair of adventurous deer trotting down a city road.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 7:58 am

Officers from the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team noticed the deer running down Norton Lane, Norton earlier this morning (Wednesday, May 4).

A video taken by the Team shows the deer running along a grass verge next to the pavement, before stopping suddenly and making a dash across the road and onto the other side.

The woodland creatures were then seen heading back towards Moss Valley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Officers from the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the deer on Norton Lane, Norton. Still taken from the video posted by the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team

Read More

Read More
Hilary Alflatt: Former Sheffield vicar who repeatedly beat naked woman with cane...

This is not the first time deer have been seen in urban areas of Sheffield.

Last May, deer were spotted swimming in Kelham Island and more deer were seen jumping over a fence and grazing near the Cholera Monument on Claywood Drive.

In lockdown, a Muntjac deer was seen trotting around a Sheffield city centre car park, and a badger was spotted on the deserted concourse of Sheffield railway station.

SheffieldNorton