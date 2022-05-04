Officers from the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team noticed the deer running down Norton Lane, Norton earlier this morning (Wednesday, May 4).

A video taken by the Team shows the deer running along a grass verge next to the pavement, before stopping suddenly and making a dash across the road and onto the other side.

The woodland creatures were then seen heading back towards Moss Valley.

This is not the first time deer have been seen in urban areas of Sheffield.