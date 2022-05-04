Officers from the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team noticed the deer running down Norton Lane, Norton earlier this morning (Wednesday, May 4).
A video taken by the Team shows the deer running along a grass verge next to the pavement, before stopping suddenly and making a dash across the road and onto the other side.
The woodland creatures were then seen heading back towards Moss Valley.
This is not the first time deer have been seen in urban areas of Sheffield.
Last May, deer were spotted swimming in Kelham Island and more deer were seen jumping over a fence and grazing near the Cholera Monument on Claywood Drive.
In lockdown, a Muntjac deer was seen trotting around a Sheffield city centre car park, and a badger was spotted on the deserted concourse of Sheffield railway station.