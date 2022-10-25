The Government scheme will see new cameras installed to try and catch out drivers who break the law by revving their engines and using modified exhausts.

The new technology uses a video camera in conjunction with a number of microphones to accurately pinpoint excessively noisy vehicles as they pass by.

'Noise cameras' could soon be introduced to city roads.

This means that if drivers break the law by revving their engines unnecessarily or using illegal exhausts, they will be automatically detected. The camera takes a picture of the vehicle and records the noise level to create a digital package of evidence which can be used by local police to fine drivers.

Plans to trial the cameras in four locations have been greenlit by the Government and will be backed by £300,000 in funding.

Launching the scheme, Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevalyn, said: “Rowdy Road drivers beware – these new cameras will help the police clampdown on those who break the legal noise limits or use illegal modified exhausts to make excessive noise in our communities.

“We’ll be working closely with the local authorities and police to share any findings, and I hope that this technology paves the way for quieter, peaceful streets across the country.”

Excessive road noise is seen as a contributor to health problems such as heart attacks and strokes, something pressure group The Noise Abatement Society have been seeking to raise awareness of for years.

The groups chief executive Gloria Elliott welcomed the scheme, adding: “Excessively noisy vehicles and anti-social driving causes disturbance, stress, anxiety, and pain to many. It is unsafe and disrupts the environment and people’s peaceful enjoyment of their homes and public places.

“Communities across the UK are increasingly suffering from this entirely avoidable blight. The Noise Abatement Society applauds rigorous, effective, evidence-based solutions to address this issue and protect the public.”