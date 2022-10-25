Heartache as dog is tied up and abandoned outside animal sanctuary in South Yorkshire

CCTV cameras captured him being tied up outside Thornberry Animal Sanctuary. Now workers there are urging his owners to come forward.

In a Facebook post, the sanctuary said ‘no judgement will be made’. Workers will aim to re-home him but need the dog’s history to make the process most effective.

The sanctuary said: “We are appealing to the owners of this poor lad…please contact us asap. We have you on CCTV tying him up at our site, we can and will trace you through other routes if you don’t come forward.

This dog was tied up outside Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and abandoned. The animal charity wants to trace his owners.

“No judgement will be made we just want to help your dog. We can and will responsibly re-home him but will be able to do so a lot more effectively if we know his history. Please think of his welfare.”