Heartache as dog is tied up and abandoned outside animal sanctuary in South Yorkshire
This dog was found abandoned after being tied up outside an animal sanctuary in South Yorkshire.
CCTV cameras captured him being tied up outside Thornberry Animal Sanctuary. Now workers there are urging his owners to come forward.
In a Facebook post, the sanctuary said ‘no judgement will be made’. Workers will aim to re-home him but need the dog’s history to make the process most effective.
The sanctuary said: “We are appealing to the owners of this poor lad…please contact us asap. We have you on CCTV tying him up at our site, we can and will trace you through other routes if you don’t come forward.
Most Popular
“No judgement will be made we just want to help your dog. We can and will responsibly re-home him but will be able to do so a lot more effectively if we know his history. Please think of his welfare.”
It said the dog is “concerningly thin and has hair loss.”