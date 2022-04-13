Nicholas Farley was born in 1966 in Manchester and did not find out he was adopted until he was 13, when he was told by his adoptive mother.

His birth name was Dennis John Canvin, but his name was changed to Nicholas Farley once he was adopted and given that name.

Interested in finding some information about his birth family, Nicholas decided to get his hands on his adoption file around seven years ago. He is now aware that his birth mother has died and his birth father has not responded to any social services contact.

However, Nicholas did find out, completely new to him, that he has a blood sister who is two years older than him and was adopted two years before him in 1964.

With his sister being the only blood relative remaining, Nicholas is now desperate to find and contact her. She was born Adele Jane Canvin – however, just like himself, Nicholas believes she will have been given a new name when she was adopted.

His attempts to try and contact his sister are coming to a dead end, and Nicholas suspects his sister isn’t even aware he exists.

"I’ve got it on my file (his blood sister), but on her file it won’t show anything, so she won’t even know,” said Nicholas. “She won’t know that I exist.”

In his search for his sister he only knows as ‘Adele’, John has found her last known address to be 64 Cantilupe Crescent, Aston, near Sheffield, where she lived with her father and aunt.

Nicholas has tried all sorts to find information on his sister, including social services but he says he is “falling on deaf ears.”

Now, stuck at a dead end, Nicholas is appealing for any information people may have about Adele as he wishes to contact her. He doesn’t know what her new name is, where she is or anything about her, but with an address in Sheffield, he feels there is a possibility she remains in the city.