Kirsten Major, Chief Executive of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the Trust is also in contact with several humanitarian aid organisations in order to provide more practical assistance.

She said: “We are all shocked and saddened by the events which have unfolded over the past week which have culminated in such awful scenes of conflict and human suffering in Ukraine.

“As well as the people directly affected by the conflict, our thoughts are with all our colleagues within our Trust who have family or friends involved in the situation.

Ukrainian refugees stand outside a Temporary Reception Centre in Korczowa, on March 02, 2022. - The number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has surged to nearly 875,000, UN figures showed on on March 2, as fighting intensified on day seven of Russia's invasion. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are currently talking to some of those colleagues to see how we can provide support at this distressing time. We are also in liaison with some of the humanitarian aid organisations to see if we can help in practical ways too.

“We are determined to try and find a way to help if we can.”

‘Many are concerned people may presume them to be complicit’

She also revealed that it has been a 'very difficult time' for staff of Russian heritage, who are worried that people will assume they are supporting the actions by Putin's regime.

She said: “We also recognise that this is also a very difficult time for our colleagues of Russian heritage, many of whom are concerned that people may presume them to be complicit or supportive of the actions of the Russian state.”

Russia is continuing its invasion of Ukraine, despite rising international pressure resulting in a war crimes investigation and sanctions that have crippled its economy.

As of yesterday, Europe's largest ground battle since World War II sees Russia growing increasingly isolated by other countries, apart from a few nations like China, Belarus and North Korea.

According to Ukraine's government, at least 350 civilians have been killed during the invasion, including 14 children, and more than 800,000 people have fled the country.