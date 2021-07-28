News digest: Sheffield Forgemasters sold; The Range to create 40 jobs with new store; JTF staff to take bosses to court - Today's biggest stories in Sheffield

The major city employer announced today it will be entirely refinanced by the Government in a £2.56m deal to “secure its future.”

In a statement, the MoD claims it will invest up to £400m for “critical” upgrades to the factory’s plan, equipment and infrastructure so it can support defence outputs.

The immediate cost of the acquisition is £2.56 million for the entire share capital of the company plus debt assumed. READ FULL STORY HERE

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Forgemasters' shareholders have agreed to sell their entire share capital to the MoD.

The Range to open new store and create 40 jobs

The UK’s value home, leisure and gardens retailer, The Range, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Stocksbridge later this year.

The new store will be located at Fox Valley shopping centre, in North Sheffield, and will take over the former Next store, which closed recently.

Around 40 new full and part-time jobs will be created, and the Stocksbridge branch is expected to bring additional footfall to the popular shopping

Paul and Marie Francis.

JTF warehouse staff in South Yorkshire to take bosses to court over redundancy row

Around 100 workers at JTF Mega Discount Warehouse are set to take legal action against bosses after they were made redundant with immediate effect after a deal for the sale of the business fell through.

JTF, which had a store in Catcliffe, Rotherham, announced it had collapsed on Wednesday, July 21, with around 500 people losing jobs across the whole company.

The Range will be opening a new store in Stocksbridge later this year.

Former employees have contacted law firm, Simpson Millar, claiming they were notified by email that they had been made redundant with immediate effect and that those on furlough would not be returning to work as expected. READ FULL STORY HERE

Elderly couple’s garden dream in tatters after being scammed

A vulnerable elderly couple from Sheffield have been left devastated after being 'scammed' out of £2,700 of their pensions to build a dream garden where they could enjoy their post-retirement life together.