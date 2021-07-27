The Range set to open new store in Sheffield and 40 jobs will be created

The UK’s value home, leisure and gardens retailer, The Range has announced that it will be opening a new store in Stocksbridge later this year.

The new store will be located at Fox Valley shopping centre, in North Sheffield, and will take over the former Next store, which closed recently.

Around 40 new full and part-time jobs will be created, and the Stocksbridge branch is expected to bring additional footfall to the popular shopping park.

Centre Manager of Fox Valley, Claire Reynolds, said: “We are thrilled to announce that The Range will be joining Fox Valley later this year. The popular national retailer will be a fantastic addition to the area and bring something completely new to Fox Valley!”

The Stocksbridge store will provide a selection of the most popular products found in The Range stores around the country, including luxurious bedding, statement lighting and beautiful ornaments to finish the look.