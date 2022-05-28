Officers from the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team ‘put on a speeding operation’ in Staniforth Road, Darnall, on Thursday, May 26, following concerns from residents about the issue.

In a post on Facebook, officers said: “The team conducted well over 100 speed checks. We are pleased to say only three of those vehicles were found to be doing over the 30mph speed limit.

Police conducting speed checks.

"Three traffic offence reports were issued to drivers of the vehicle.

“One vehicle decided to film us conducting our operation, the problem was he was driving whilst doing this.

"We asked the driver to stop however he made off in his vehicle. We caught up with the driver a short time later.

"He was summoned to Sheffield Magistrates Court due to him collecting too many points on his licence.”