Beginning on March 1, new vehicles will be registered with a new number plate, bearing a new '22' registration tag.

Additional number plates will be released in September, bearing a new '72' plate for any newly registered cars through to February 28, 2023.

The new plates must comply with the new British Standard for Retroreflective Number Plates.

The plates will be constructed of a more durable substance that makes them more resistant to abrasion and other forms of damage.

No more two-tone number plates

The changes also mean that number plates can no longer display two-tone text that uses varying hues to produce a 3D or 4D impression.

But perspex or acrylic writing is acceptable as long as all other standards are met, with all the changes made to facilitate Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Additionally, the new number plates must include the supplier's firm name and postcode, as well as the manufacturer's name.

As a result of these changes, car prices may fluctuate, especially as more drivers want to upgrade their vehicles this year.