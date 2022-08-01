New mural appears on side of building on busy Sheffield street

The colourful painting showcases a parrot with the words ‘forge your path’ written beside it.
Read More
This mural is the first installation of a nationwide ‘financial freedom’ art tour from company Rapyd, marking the UK launch of its payments platform for small and medium sized businesses.
MORE: 'Like getting rid of a Banksy' - Pete McKee fans up in arms after famous Sheffield mural obscured by lean-to
Rapyd is a payments platform that inserts fintech services into any app and simplifies the complex offering of local payment methods.
MORE: Sheffield wall artist James Prescott reveals humble origins of stunning mural at The Campus in High Green
Paintings are popping up all over the UK, which each installation responding to the question: ‘What is financial freedom?’
The parrot is supposed to represent uniqueness, like the many small businesses Sheffield has to offer.
The message ‘Forge your path’ relates to Sheffield’s steel industry, highlighting how Sheffield very much holds onto its industrial past and present.
Rapyd collaborated with Sheffield based artist ‘Peachzz’ to create this installation.