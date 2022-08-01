New mural appears on side of building on busy Sheffield street

The colourful painting showcases a parrot with the words ‘forge your path’ written beside it.

This mural is the first installation of a nationwide ‘financial freedom’ art tour from company Rapyd, marking the UK launch of its payments platform for small and medium sized businesses.

A new mural has popped up on London Road, Sheffield, championing financial freedom for local businesses

Rapyd is a payments platform that inserts fintech services into any app and simplifies the complex offering of local payment methods.

Paintings are popping up all over the UK, which each installation responding to the question: ‘What is financial freedom?’

The parrot is supposed to represent uniqueness, like the many small businesses Sheffield has to offer.

The message ‘Forge your path’ relates to Sheffield’s steel industry, highlighting how Sheffield very much holds onto its industrial past and present.

Rapyd collaborated with Sheffield based artist ‘Peachzz’ to create this installation.