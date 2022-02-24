Krispy Kod, Darnall

This was no laughing matter though because as the work progressed, artist James Prescott realised he was onto something much bigger.

The result is his wall art, now showcased at The Campus in High Green, where his efforts are said to represent the community spirit and diversity of activity at the centre on Pack Horse Lane. His work is also in a Park Hill office and an Abbeydale bar, not to mention a Darnall fish and chip shop.

Great progress for James Stephen Prescott, a 34-year-old who has been drawing for as long as he can remember.

Artist James Prescott at work

By day, he’s a receptionist at a chiropractic clinic in Broomhall. That’s for 30 hours a week and the staff are fans, which helped put him in touch with The Campus in High Green.

“The manager was aware of my wall art and had seen a Facebook post from the High Green centre saying they wanted something for their wall space,” says James.

“I got a screenshot of that, sent them some of my work which they liked and ended up working for them.

“When I asked what they wanted there were lots of different people giving me ideas so I had a long list. I put down everything I could and it is in the corner of what will be a Digital Den. It looks like they want more for other walls, which is great.”

Artist James Prescott with his work

James drew inspiration from building users being asked what does High Green meant to them. The artwork features everything from the iconic Tinsley Towers to trees representing the nearby Thorncliffe Woods.

There are toilet rolls taking you back to the area’s ties to the industry of the Izal factories. Add to that symbolic references of hearts and hands reflective of the community work that goes on at the Campus, from gymnastics to the allotments - it’s all captured in the 10-foot-wide mural.

This shows how James took the suggestions and turned them into a highly intricate, fun and fascinating piece of art that sits in the soon to be Digital Den area of the building, where members of the public will be able to access computers, digital training and wifi free of charge.

Lauren Sanderson, community engagement manager at High Green Development Trust which manages The Campus, was impressed.

Airship software company, Park Hill

She said: “We put out an appeal for local artists to help us bring some life and vibrancy to The Campus when we first reopened after a long closure during the pandemic.

“When James got in touch we knew his work would be perfect to create something really special.

“We are delighted with the result and the mural perfectly represents what makes High Green and The Campus so special and unique. It’s a brilliant piece of work that each time you see it you see something new.”

Not bad for something which started as a cupboard doodle. James is modest. “I’ve been doing wall art for the last year,” he says.

Artist James Prescott

“It started in February 2021 with the shoe cupboard which my partner uses. She asked me to do doodles in there which I did and I liked, it looked quite nice.

“I put it on Facebook and a friend who has a bar on Abbeydale Road got in touch.”

From a shoe cupboard, he had graduated to the public toilet in the Barrowboy Bar, near the Abbeydale Picture House. This was where his next wall art was to sit and it marked progress because an artist needs a platform, wherever it is. “It just took off from there,” says James.

He charges by the hour, the fee depends on the client, as he aims to build a body of work which could make him a full-time artist. His work is split into three types - the wall art, abstracts and fine detailed paintings. He will exhibit in the Open Up Sheffield show in April, where artists showcase their galleries to the public who can watch them at work.

The detailed black and white drawings are bizarre, displaying intricacy to create beauty out of nonsense. Well, at least that’s what Open Up said about it last year. James is more straight-forward. “The small detailed stuff is what I’ve been doing ever since I was small,” he says. “I like to have all three types of work on the go at the same time in case inspiration for one dries up.”

Born in Rochdale, he moved to Sheffield in 2006 to study art at Hallam University on a course at Psalter Lane.

Artwork by James Prescott

“I grew up drawing. From as early as I can remember, I was drawing all the time. I’ve never stopped and went to art school in Cheshire before coming to Sheffield to do contemporary fine art,” he says.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Hallam in 2009 and after that, found work in bars in the city. He carried on with his art, using every spare moment to practice. Since then his drawings have been exhibited in several group and solo exhibitions in Eastern Europe as well as in the north of England.

“Three days a week I’m on reception in Active Chiropractic and the rest of the time I’m doing art,” he says. “Active has asked me to hang my work in the office so I’m on with that.”

His late father Adrian was a skilled watercolourist and model rail enthusiast of some repute so there was a creative background in his family. “When dad recognised my drawings he really encouraged it, buying me art materials and being so supportive,” says James.

Word of his work spread to Eastern Europe after fellow Sheffield graduate Zuzana Godolova invited him to show his work in Slovakia.

“I got invited to an exhibition in Topoľčany, a town in the Nitra region of Slovakia and kept in touch with the organisers, I’ve done four shows and they’ve been really good,” he says.

“The whole country is smaller than London but it is a great place.”

James volunteers for Open Up Sheffield, helping distribute its brochures and leaflets in Sheffield bars and cafes. He’s also a committee member. alongside jewellers, photographers and artists.

“It started in 1998 and I’ve been a committee member for a few years on the events side,” he says.

Like all artists, he struggled in lockdown, with nowhere to show his work and few chances to swap ideas.

“I just kept doing my own thing, I didn’t want to stop. It wasn’t for anyone, I just wanted to keep making art and once things eased we started getting out again,” he says.

He’s full of praise for the support he’s got from partner Kate. James has a studio in Crookes, which he converted from a rundown building and is a part of where he lives with her.

“We moved to Crookes so I could create a studio and she’s always really supportive. My aspiration is to do more art even if Covid is still to the forefront of everyone’s minds,” says James.

“I want to keep going and have enough to keep me busy for the next few months. Every artist wants to go full-time, it is hard but that’s the dream.”

James has a website under construction and can be contacted via Instagram @artofjsp or email [email protected]

The Campus in High Green artwork, represents the community spirit and diversity of activity at the centre on Pack Horse Lane

