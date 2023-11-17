New colouring book celebrates places and people of Yorkshire
Josephine Dellow, of Nether Edge, has launched A Very Yorkshire Colouring Book just in time for Christmas.
It features popular seaside destinations such as Whitby and Scarborough, rural scenes picturing the Yorkshire Dales and urban illustrations based on Sheffield, Leeds, York and Hull.
Barnsley-born Josephine, who illustrates for the BBC’s Tiny Happy People, said: “I have wanted to create this book for a very long time.
“People from Yorkshire are always so proud of their heritage and to shout about it.
“I love the county and how many beautiful places it has to visit in just one day - that’s why I thought it would work so well in a colouring book.
“My favourite pages have to be the ones focused on coastal destinations because I am a huge fan of the Yorkshire seaside.”
Josephine’s previous colouring book focused on Sheffield, and has sold in the thousands since its release five years ago.
The new Yorkshire version also features pages dedicated to famous faces from the county, such as Sheffield astronaut Helen Sharman and Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill.
Illustrations of Dame Judi Dench, who grew up near York, and Halifax-born singer Ed Sheeran can also be shaded in.
Former greetings card illustrator Josephine, aged 37, added: “There’s been a huge rise of interest in adult colouring in the last few years.
“It is now an established wellbeing hobby and people have embraced it as a way to switch off from screens or the stress of the world.
“I hope the book makes people remember how much they love Yorkshire, and how lucky we all are to live here.”
A Very Yorkshire Colouring Book costs £7 and the first print run is now on sale.
Other locations featured inside include Saltaire, a World Heritage Site near Bradford, and the famous Humber Bridge close to Hull.
The book can be purchased from the Sheffield Makers shops at Hunter’s Bar and in the Winter Gardens, Curated Makers in Meadowhall plus online at https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/JosephineDellow