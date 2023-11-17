A Sheffield illustrator has created a playful new book which lets people colour in their very own corner of Yorkshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Josephine Dellow, of Nether Edge, has launched A Very Yorkshire Colouring Book just in time for Christmas.

It features popular seaside destinations such as Whitby and Scarborough, rural scenes picturing the Yorkshire Dales and urban illustrations based on Sheffield, Leeds, York and Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley-born Josephine, who illustrates for the BBC’s Tiny Happy People, said: “I have wanted to create this book for a very long time.

Josephine Dellow in Meersbrook Park

“People from Yorkshire are always so proud of their heritage and to shout about it.

“I love the county and how many beautiful places it has to visit in just one day - that’s why I thought it would work so well in a colouring book.

“My favourite pages have to be the ones focused on coastal destinations because I am a huge fan of the Yorkshire seaside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josephine’s previous colouring book focused on Sheffield, and has sold in the thousands since its release five years ago.

The book features Sheffield and other Yorkshire locations

The new Yorkshire version also features pages dedicated to famous faces from the county, such as Sheffield astronaut Helen Sharman and Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Illustrations of Dame Judi Dench, who grew up near York, and Halifax-born singer Ed Sheeran can also be shaded in.

Former greetings card illustrator Josephine, aged 37, added: “There’s been a huge rise of interest in adult colouring in the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is now an established wellbeing hobby and people have embraced it as a way to switch off from screens or the stress of the world.

The book has been released just before Christmas

“I hope the book makes people remember how much they love Yorkshire, and how lucky we all are to live here.”

A Very Yorkshire Colouring Book costs £7 and the first print run is now on sale.

Other locations featured inside include Saltaire, a World Heritage Site near Bradford, and the famous Humber Bridge close to Hull.