National Lifetime Achievement award nomination for NHS Sheffield hospital cleaner

A healthcare domestic assistant who has devoted her life’s work to helping provide a safe, clean environment for patients at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for a national ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award.

Patricia Russell has devoted her career to cleaning hospital wards and departments across the Trust and bringing "positivity and enthusiasm every day".

The patient services assistant, whose domestic services career spans 55 years, is one of three healthcare cleaners across the country to be shortlisted in the annual national MyCleaning Awards.

The Awards, run in association with NHS England, celebrate a longstanding healthcare worker who has shown commitment, dedication, passion and care throughout their career.

Pat is described by her colleagues as a "delight to work with and manage".

She is known for her caring, kind nature, and was chosen to represent the Trust at the NHS 75 reception at 10 Downing Street last year.

Facilities Director Andrew Jones, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are all incredibly proud that Pat has been nominated for this national award, which received hundreds of entries, with only a select few making it to the final round.

"Pat is a highly valued member of the team, bringing positivity and enthusiasm every day as well as providing vital services to ensure high hygiene standards across the Trust."