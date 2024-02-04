Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We've all had our favourite pubs in Sheffield over the years.

But whether if be a local or a bustling city centre alehouse, that first trip to a pub in the city is one few of us forget.

We have taken a look into a slice of the city's history, by finding out residents' fond memories of their first trips to the pub here, with some of those visits going right back into the 1970s and 80s, and some of them coming just a few years ago.

We went out onto the streets of the city to speak to people.

They have brought back memories of sight Sheffield pubs which have been popular over the years. They're not all still open as pubs, but some of those described are still thriving and remain popular with drinkers today.

We have pictures below of each of the pubs, each accompanied by memories of the venue on that very first trip.