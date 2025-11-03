When Christophe Roset went to Ghana on holiday for a week back in January 2023, he didn’t realise that it would be used against him years later when trying to claim government benefits.

At the time, he was not a dad, with him and his wife welcoming their son close to two years later in December 2024.

The couple had been claiming child benefit until October this year, when Sheffield-dad Christophe received a letter informing him these payments would be stopped due to him having travelled abroad.

Christophe Roset received a letter informing him that his child benefit payments would be suspended due to a holiday he took before his son was even born. It comes as the HMRC attempt to crackdown on claims made by those living abroad. | Submit

“I called them to make sure it wasn’t a scam,” he told The Star.

“I’m completely amazed, it feels like something out of a science fiction film.”

He is among more than 23,000 families targeted since a new government crackdown in September to stop benefits claimants who were living abroad.

HMRC records have been compared with Home Office international travel data.

HMRC says child benefit payments are made to 6.9 million families, supporting 11.9 million children, with letters being issued to 23,489 of those claimants.

They believe that most of the recent suspensions were done correctly, however have apologised and are reviewing their process.

Claims will be checked with customers first, giving them a month to write or call back.

A HMRC spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry to those whose payments have been suspended incorrectly. Anyone affected should call the dedicated number on the letter we’ve sent them so we can confirm their eligibility and reinstate payments.

“We will no longer suspend any payments until we have checked with the recipient first, giving them a month to confirm if they are still eligible. This strikes the right balance between protecting taxpayers’ money and ensuring payments are only suspended when appropriate.”

However, Christophe argues that communication with the government service remains difficult.

The French-born, British citizen adds: “They couldn’t do anything by phone. They couldn’t do anything by email either.

“They wanted me to contact them through old school Royal Mail. It took me some time to find a printer.

“I’m annoyed that I have to do the leg work.”