Clive Betts played a big part in Sheffield Wednesday being prised away from Dejphon Chansiri, despite the process taking some time.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Betts, the Sheffield South East Member of Parliament, was speaking on the latest edition of ‘All Wednesday’ in the days that followed the Owls being put into administration by Chansiri, with fans now able to look forward to a future without the Thai businessman involved.

There was a point where a winding-up order from HMRC seemed imminent, something that would have made the whole process much more difficult and time-consuming, but Betts requested that they hold on for a bit longer because of administration being a ‘cleaner way forward’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said on the show, “I was pushing HMRC initially to get them to take some action, because it seemed incredible to me that we all have to pay our taxes, and the taxman comes and demands it if we don’t. But Chansiri was apparently owing a million pounds and nothing much was happening. So I did ask that question, and was told action would be taken.

“But then the possibility of administration came, and I was probably saying to the taxman at that point - through helpful sources in government - that it might be better if they delayed for a little while because administration was a cleaner way forward.”

You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below...

Clive Betts answers your questions on Sheffield Wednesday, administration and the future

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join