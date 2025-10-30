'A cleaner way forward' - MP Clive Betts outlines role in Sheffield Wednesday administration
Betts, the Sheffield South East Member of Parliament, was speaking on the latest edition of ‘All Wednesday’ in the days that followed the Owls being put into administration by Chansiri, with fans now able to look forward to a future without the Thai businessman involved.
There was a point where a winding-up order from HMRC seemed imminent, something that would have made the whole process much more difficult and time-consuming, but Betts requested that they hold on for a bit longer because of administration being a ‘cleaner way forward’.
He said on the show, “I was pushing HMRC initially to get them to take some action, because it seemed incredible to me that we all have to pay our taxes, and the taxman comes and demands it if we don’t. But Chansiri was apparently owing a million pounds and nothing much was happening. So I did ask that question, and was told action would be taken.
“But then the possibility of administration came, and I was probably saying to the taxman at that point - through helpful sources in government - that it might be better if they delayed for a little while because administration was a cleaner way forward.”
Clive Betts answers your questions on Sheffield Wednesday, administration and the future
